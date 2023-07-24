Breaking: Derek Brunson vs Roman Dolidze set for UFC 295

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson is all set to make his return to the UFC octagon. He is scheduled to face the surging Roman Dolidze at UFC 295.

Brunson previously announced his retirement following his UFC 285 KO loss to Dricus Du Plessis. However, it looks like Brunson has reignited his competitive flame.

Journalist Marcel Dorff revealed that the fight had been made on Twitter. He tweeted:

"Derek Brunson will fight Roman Dolidze at #UFC295 on November 11th. (per @iHeartGeorgius1 #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023 #UFCNY"

Check out the tweet here:

Welcoming him back to the octagon will be Dolidze. The Georgian is 12-2 in MMA overall, and is coming off a decision loss to Marvin Vettori. Prior to his defeat to Vettori, he was on a four-fight win streak and made a name for himself in the UFC.

In his last outing against Du Plessis, Brunson appeared to suffer from cardio issues. He had some success but couldn't keep up with the pace of the South African and wound up being finished by him.

After taking some time off to reflect, it appears that Brunson is motivated and believes that his improved cardio will make a big difference at UFC 295 and beyond. On his Twitter, he said:

"I must keep going. These guys aren’t better than me. FATIGUE beats me, I beat myself. It won’t happen again !"

Derek Brunson had announced his retirement earlier this year

After his UFC 285 loss, Brunson took to Twitter and said:

"Thanks for all who watched my career . Crazy fight tonight . My corner decided to stop it in the after the second rounds. Congrats to my opponent."

Many fans took this to be Brunson's retirement, and even showed an outpouring of support for him. Brunson, however, looks to be ready to make one final run towards middleweight gold at UFC 295.

Derek Brunson was always on the cusp of challenging for the belt, but so far, is yet to receive a title shot. If he beats Dolidze, it will be an incredible statement towards eventually securing a chance at UFC gold.