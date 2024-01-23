Breaking: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has officially been appointed to UFC and WWE's TKO Group board of directors

WWE superstar and one of Hollywood's biggest earners, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is now on the board of directors for the TKO Group.

TKO Group Holdings is an American media conglomerate created by Endeavor Group Holdings in September 2023. It was founded to facilitate the financial merger between the WWE and the UFC's parent company, Zuffa.

After the merger, both the UFC and WWE now operate as separate divisions under the banner of TKO. Third generation wrestling promoter and co-founder of the WWE Vince McMahon serves as the executive chairman of TKO. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, meanwhile, assumed the role of CEO for the new entity.

As part of the latest developments, Johnson has now been given a seat on the board of directors and has also assumed full ownership of his 'The Rock' trademark.

Additionally, he has signed a new merchandising and services agreement for his promotional and licensing services.

Johnson discussed the appointment in a statement and expressed his happiness.

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari [Emanuel] is building something truly game-changing."

He continued:

"I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment – while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them." [h/t ESPN]

'The Rock' presented the inaugral BMF title in the UFC

'The Rock' is a part of WWE's past, present and, as his latest appearance suggests, the future, too.

He was also a part of one major UFC milestone as well. Dwayne Johnson was a part of the UFC 244 spectacle in 2019 to crown the very first winner of the BMF belt between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Check out 'The Rock's' walkout with the BMF belt below:

Masvidal won the fight via doctor's stoppage TKO after three rounds and had the belt wrapped around him by the former WWE champion. Johnson did not return for the second BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje last July.

Check out Masvidal's crowning moment featuring Dwayn Johnson: