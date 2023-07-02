BREAKING: Francis Ngannou fighting Tyson Fury next, but with 'disappointing' stipulation - Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says Francis Ngannou is fighting Tyson Fury next, but it may not be everything fans were hoping for.

Ever since Ngannou's exit from the UFC, he has been linked with the top boxing heavyweights for his foray into the sport. The former UFC heavyweight champion recently revealed that his team has had serious negotiations with Deontay Wilder for a two-fight deal - one in boxing, another in MMA.

Veteran boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, however, believes it is Tyson Fury. Speaking with Boxing Social on Saturday night, he revealed that 'he has heard' Ngannou will make his boxing debut against Fury but in an exhibition match. The fight will have no knockdowns or knockouts.

"Yes, I believe so [Francis Ngannou will fight Tyson Fury next]. This is what I've heard. It'll be an exhibition. No knockdowns or anything... It's disappointing, but it is what it is. I wanted to see him [Fury] fight [Oleksandr] Usyk."

Watch Hearn's comments below from the 04:05 minute mark:

If this ends up being confirmed, it would definitely be disappointing news for the fans. Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury being two of the heaviest punchers in combat sports for the moment, fans were eager to see a striking showdown between the two - in brief, who can knock whom out?

But with a 'no knockdown or knockout' rule, it would simply be a dragged-out contest.

