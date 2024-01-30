Breaking: Intriguing heavyweight matchup added to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undercard

The highly anticipated 'Ring of Fire' event, which will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, has added another matchup to the card.

Moses Itauma will lock horns against Ilja Mezencev will lock horns in a heavyweight showdown on the card. The event will take place on Feb. 17, and the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will serve as the venue.

Expand Tweet

Itauma is a 19-year-old British boxer who currently holds a professional boxing record of 22-0. 10 out of his 22 victories have come via knockout.

Mezencev, on the other hand, is a 28-year-old boxer who hails from Germany. He has been a part of 27 professional boxing fights and has emerged victorious in 24 of them. Mezencev's boxing career boasts of 20 knockout victories.

Two out of the 28-year-old's three losses were handed to him by Tom Schwarz, a former foe of Tyson Fury.

Itauma is on an incredible run, whereas Mezencev is coming off a split-decision loss. So, it will be interesting to see who will take home the victory come fight night.

Francis Ngannou makes his prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou has shared his thoughts on the upcoming scrap between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Predator' recently had a chat with Queensbury Promotions (via Boxing Social) where he weighed in on the fight. The Cameroonian stated that although Usyk had a good chance to take home the victory, 'The Gypsy King' would likely get his hand raised that night:

“If I’m objective, I will say Tyson Fury... Obviously I’m not counting Usyk out. I know he can win this fight. He has a very good chance maybe even. But I still go for Tyson, and I still want him to win to see him for that rematch.”

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Ngannou and Fury recently shared the squared circle in October 2023. The former UFC champion gave a good account of himself in the clash and even managed to score a knockdown against the boxing superstar.

The bout was a razor-close affair that ended with Fury emerging victorious via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94 in favor of 'The Gypsy King'.