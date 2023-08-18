Breaking: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland set for UFC event in September

An exciting welterweight clash between two fan favorites, Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena has been added to the September 16th UFC card, set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

The news was broken by a Twitter page @Standmeup.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Holland will be heading into the bout fresh off a submission win over Michael Chiesa. Holland made quick work of Chiesa, securing a D'arce choke finish in the very first round.

Jack Della Maddalena, on the other hand, went to the judges' scorecards in his most recent outing against Bassil Hafez. In a closely contested bout, Della Maddalena edged out the split decision victory. The decision was somewhat controversial, as many believed that Hafez deserved the nod.

Regardless, Della Maddalena, who took the bout on short notice, was given the win and will be looking to make a statement against Kevin Holland, an established UFC fighter.

Fans can expect fireworks from both fighters. Holland, who is known for his long-ranged attacks and crisp striking, is not one to back down from a challenge. Della Maddalena, who is a sharp boxer and has fast hands, will be facing the toughest test of his career to date in the form of 'The Trailblazer.'

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena added to UFC Noche card, Main event to be Grasso-Shevchenko rematch

The placement of the Kevin Holland-Jack Della Maddalena bout on the card is unclear at this point. That being said, the main event at UFC Noche on September 16th will see Alexa Grasso defend her flyweight belt against divisional legend, Valentina Shevchenko.

Grasso beat Shevchenko at UFC 285 in one of the most shocking upsets in UFC history when she cinched up a rear-naked choke, forcing Shevchenko to tap out. Shevchenko, who was a long-reigning champion and considered by many to be atop the women's pound-for-pound rankings alongside Amanda Nunes, will be gunning for revenge.

The card is titled UFC Nochie in a bid to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, which falls on September 16th. As a result, the card features a number of Mexican fighters or fighters with Mexican heritage, and will be headlined by one of Mexico's champions in Alexa Grasso.