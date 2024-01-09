BREAKING: Jon Jones undergoes second surgery; shares intriguing recovery timeline

Jon Jones revealed that he underwent another surgery earlier this week to deal with an elbow issue that had been plaguing him for quite some time. The UFC heavyweight champion also shared some important updates on his recovery and return timeline.

Jones was initially booked to defend the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 this past November. Unfortunately, 'Bones' was forced to pull out of the fight due to suffering a pectoral tear while training. He subsequently went under the knife to repair the damage and will be on the sidelines till the summer.

Since he's out of action for the next few months, Jones opted to get his elbow issue sorted out. He recently revealed details about his surgery via Instagram Stories and stated that the recovery period for his elbow ultimately matched his original return timeline. He said:

"Back out here in California with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, this time, instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow. I’m actually about one hour off the table. We had a two-hour surgery shaving down some bone spurs."

He continued:

"The good news is it’s about a 10-week healing process, and I’m out for months anyway because of this pec surgery, so I thought I’d just kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all." [via @themaclifeofficial on Instagram]

Ex-UFC champ names grappler who could beat Jon Jones if he switched to MMA

While Jon Jones has never been defeated by an opponent in the cage, his former rival Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson believes there is a submission savant who could best 'Bones' if he transitioned to MMA.

In a recent interview with UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns on the Jaxxon Podcast, Jackson weighed in on jiu-jitsu expert Nicky Rodriguez. According to the former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rodriguez stood a solid chance of beating Jones in the octagon, if they fought under MMA rules. He said:

"Nicky Rod says he doesn’t want to go [to MMA]... No disrespect to Jon Jones, but I think if there is anybody out there who can have a chance of beating Jones, I think it’s Nicky Rod. I’ve been, I’ve been really thinking about this because his wrestling is so good and his ground game is great. And that would be a good fight because Jon Jones is training with Gordon Ryan."