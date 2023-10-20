BREAKING: Khamzat Chimaev signs new contract days before facing Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev has signed a new deal with the UFC ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev is one of the biggest names in the UFC as of now with six wins under the promotion. In just a short period of time with the promotion, he has gone on to make quite the name for himself. As a result, he was offered a new contract.

According to ESPN, as per Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, the UFC fighter signed an extension to his current contract this past Tuesday. It is worth noting that 'Borz' had two fights left in his contract before signing a new contract.

While the details of Khamzat Chimaev's new deal have not been revealed to the public as of yet, it is expected to keep the Russian-born Swede in the promotion for the foreseeable future. 'Borz' will return to the octagon later this weekend to take on Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

As revealed by Dana White, the winner of the fight will be next in line to take on Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight championship. Interestingly, a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman was billed to be one of the biggest fights in the welterweight division a while ago. With their fight eventually happening in the middleweight division, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.