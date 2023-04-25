Breaking: KSI offers being backup against Jake Paul amid charges against Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' accepts 

Popular British YouTuber KSI has sensationally offered to step in to face Jake Paul in August if his scheduled bout against Nate Diaz doesn't go ahead, prompting a response from 'The Problem Child'.

Olajide Olatunji has long been at odds with the American entertainer, and despite becoming friends with his brother Logan Paul, 'JJ' still has a dislike for the younger Paul sibling. The pair have been embroiled in a war of words over social media for years and may now finally get to settle their differences in the ring.

In a back-and-forth on Twitter, KSI put his name into the hat to replace Nate Diaz should he not make it to the fight, which Jake gladly accepted before revealing the few rules his potential opponent must follow.

"Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed."

While it seems both sides are ready to make this fight work after multiple negotiations in the past, there are still some hurdles for the stars to overcome, with an agreed-upon weight potentially being one of the major problems.

KSI is currently scheduled to compete in the main event of MF & DZN X Series 7 on May 13. The popular figure will welcome Joe Fournier back into the ring and aims to score a huge knockout of the undefeated boxer before heading into his next possible clash with Jake Paul.

Is Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in jeopardy?

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz has sensationally been agreed to as both fighters look to step into the ring and prove themselves in the boxing world, but is the scheduled bout now in danger of not going ahead?

Although all was well, the former UFC star was recently involved in a street brawl that ended in him choking a man unconscious and dropping him on the concrete floor, causing an open wound to the back of his head.

While it's unclear how the feud unfolded, police have put a warrant out for Nate Diaz's arrest and his upcoming clash against Jake Paul could be in trouble if the problem isn't solved before August 5, the date of their fight.

Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila's fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…

