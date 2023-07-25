Breaking: Naoya Inoue stops Stephen Fulton with a thundering hook to become 4-division world champion

Naoya Inoue is one of the most heavy-handed punchers in the world, pound-for-pound, and his seismic blows have just sent a wave rippling through the boxing world. On July 25, he put his undefeated record on the line against fellow unbeaten phenom Stephen Fulton.

The two men crossed swords over the WBC and WBO super bantamweight championships. Naoya Inoue aimed to claim them, while Stephen Fulton fought to defend them. But as fate would have it, a new king emerged, courtesy of Inoue's earth-shattering power.

His mastery over boxing fundamentals and unrivaled knockout power proved too great, even for someone of Fulton's speed and jaw-dropping toughness. In the eighth round, the Japanese superstar landed a stabbing jab to the body, folding Fulton in half to bring his foe's chin within range of a lightning-quick right hook.

Inoue stunned him, and punctuated the sequence with a thunderous left hook that send Fulton crashing down to the canvas. While his foe worked his way back to his feet, it was for naught. Seconds later, Naoya Inoue trapped him against the corner and unloaded a flurry of hooks before the referee waved it off.

Inoue was awarded the TKO win, and he is now a four-division world champion, with a 25-0 record.