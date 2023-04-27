Breaking: Nate Diaz granted bond, released with full permission to travel after being charged with battery 

As per reports, there is now an update to the legal situation surrounding Nate Diaz. After an arrest warrant was issued against Nate Diaz, his representative Zach Rosenfield stated:

“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

An arrest warrant was issued on suspicion of second-degree battery. This came after Diaz choked a previously unidentified man unconscious in a street brawl in New Orleans.

Watch as Nate Diaz chokes a man unconscious in a street fight:

The man has since been identified as being Rodney Petersen, a TikToker, and a Logal Paul lookalike. Furthermore, Diaz's team has made it clear that they will claim it was in self-defense, as Diaz was not the aggresor.

On Thursday morning, Diaz turned himself in to the authorities and was granted bond soon after. According to Marc Raimondi, Diaz made bond at $10,000.

Nate Diaz to box Jake Paul next, bout not in jeopardy as things stand

The news of Diaz being in a street fight followed the announcement of his next bout - a boxing match against YouTuber and online personality, Jake Paul. Diaz is all set to box Paul on August 5th on DAZN PPV.

When news of Diaz's brawl broke, some fans suggested that the bout may be in jeopardy, as an arrest warrant was issued. Furthermore, formal proceedings were initiated against Diaz and some believed that complications could put the bout in danger.

KSI, for instance, even weighed in and offered to be the replacement fighter in case Diaz was unable to make the fight. Subsequently, Diaz's opponent, Jake Paul, accepted KSI as the backup fighter as well

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May twitter.com/happypunchprom… Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May twitter.com/happypunchprom… Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed. twitter.com/ksi/status/165… Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed. twitter.com/ksi/status/165…

That being said, no official statement has been made regarding the bout's potential cancelation or postponement. As things stand, we can expect to see Nate Diaz enter the squared circle on August 5th to face Jake Paul.

Prior to the announcement, some fans believed Diaz would be the opponent for Paul's MMA debut. Paul signed with PFL and so, fans speculated that Diaz would be his debut matchup. This may still be the case, but it looks like the next time we see Nate Diaz will be in the boxing ring as he faces Jake Paul.

