Breaking News: Alexander Volkanovski confirms he's the backup fighter for UFC 280 main event

Alexander Volkanovski recently confirmed that he is officially the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The bout will take place later this month in Abu Dhabi and is for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Volkanovski fought Max Holloway at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier and once again defended his featherweight title. However, it's now clear that 'The Great' is keen on stepping up in weight class.

Volkanovski posted on his social media:

"It’s Official, I’m the backup fighter for the Light Weight title! See you all in Abu Dhabi."

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski

See you all in Abu Dhabi #UFC280



However, Alexander Volkanovski will need either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev to withdraw from the contest in order to compete for the title later this month.

If he's called upon to step up, Volkanovski would have the chance to become a two-divison UFC champion. 'The Great' fought just three months ago at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, so he is still fight ready and seemingly keen to take on the challenge.

As of right now, neither Charles Oliveira nor Islam Makhachev seem likely to pull out. But there is still time until the contest happens and Volkanovski will surely be ready to pounce should the opportunity arise.

