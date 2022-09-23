Breaking News: UFC announces return to Orlando in December 2022

The UFC has recently announced a return to Orlando, Florida. The event will take place on December 3rd at the Amway Center.

No fights have been announced yet, but the event will be a Fight Night card and not a pay-per-view event.

Tickets for the Fight Night card will go on sale on October 13th according to the website, or on the 14th according to the promotional poster. MMA fans can register for the Fight Night: Orlando presale at www.ufc.com/presale. Upon registering for the presale, fans will receive an exclusive presale code to their email address.

The last time Orlando hosted a Fight Night card was back in 2018, with Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens headlining the event. The card also had names such as Jéssica Andrade, Tecia Torres, Sam Alvey and Brian Kelleher.

As mentioned, the event will not be a pay-per-view card, so it's unlikely that it'll feature any title fights in Orlando. However, the previous Florida-based event still had some big names back in 2018 and didn't lack the entertainment value either.

The previous UFC: Orlando event featured seven wins via stoppage, with just five of the bouts going the distance. Local MMA fans will be hoping for just as many finishes in December this year, when one of the biggest MMA organizations returns to Orlando.

The next UFC event is set to take place on October 1st and is headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan in the women's strawweight division. The card will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Apex Center.

