Breaking: PFL chairman Donn Davis says Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison will likely take place in the summer

It appears as though fans will get their wish as PFL chairman Donn Davis seemingly confirmed that Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison will take place this year.

The long-awaited women's bout has been among the most highly anticipated since PFL acquired Bellator last year. Both fighters have had a number of exchanges on social media in the past, and the bout had even been teased during their respective free-agent period.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, Davis responded when asked why the bout wasn't included on the upcoming PFL x Bellator super-card and mentioned that there were circumstances that made it difficult to book for the event, but it is still in the works. He said:

"We wanted it to be [on the PFL x Bellator card]...Kayla [Harrison], injury then [Cris] Cyborg didn't want to fight [Larissa] Pacheco...Injury, schedules, conflicts, opinions, but that fight's gonna happen. The great news, that fight's gonna happen...Kayla wants to fight Cris, Cris wants to fight Kayla, that fight's gonna happen. So will it be the summer? Most likely."

Cyborg is currently the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion and is coming off an impressive first-round TKO win over Cat Zingano. The win extended her winning streak to seven consecutive wins dating back to 2019.

Meanwhile, Harrison is the former PFL women's lightweight champion and most recently bounced back from her first career loss by earning a unanimous decision win over Aspen Ladd. Prior to her setback, she had outclassed her opposition with her decorated Olympic judo background en route to a 15-0 MMA record.

With the former two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka coming off a win over Ladd in a 150-pound catchweight bout, it will be interesting to see whether her bout against Cyborg will be contested at 145 pounds and for the Brazilian's Bellator women's featherweight championship.

