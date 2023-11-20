Breaking: PFL founder announces mega co-promotional event after acquiring Bellator

American mixed martial arts promotion Bellator has been acquired by its competitor Professional Fighters League, or PFL for short, and there are major plans in motion to incorporate the two rosters.

The news was announced by PFL founder and venture capitalist Donn Davis in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Bellator was owned by media conglomerate Paramount Global and the company will retain a minority stake in the company after its sale.

Davis wrote on X:

"New MMA Global Powerhouse @PFLMMA acquires @Bellator Our Fighter Roster Equal To UFC - Both 30% Top 25 World Ranked FIghters PFL Launch Reimagined... - International Champions Series Mega-Event For Fans In 2024 - PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs"

Davis compared the newly replenished rosters of both the promotions to the global leader UFC and also announced a major event earlier next year.

PFL intends to relaunch the brand and one of the first events will be centred around the existing champions of both PFL and Bellator. It will pit the two promotions' champions against each other in a blockbuster event in 2024.



A.J. McKee expresses his sadness over Bellator being acquired by PFL

Former featherweight champion A.J. McKee was emotional about the news of the promotion being acquired by PFL.

In a press conference after his latest win against Sidney Outlaw, possibly the promotion's last independent event, McKee spoke about his professional career and journey in the promotion.

He made his professional debut at the promotion in 2015 and has spent his entire professional career there, racking up an impressive 21 wins with just one loss.

He said:

"This is my home. To see it go away, it's sad. Everything I've been built off and everything I know has been through [it]... This is my home. Everybody here, the whole organisation, the staff, everybody's just very loved. Everyone caters to what needs to be done. To see that whole family-orientated scenario go away, I'm a little bummed. But you keep one foot in front of the other and keep walking. This journey is not going to stop. It's just going to continue to go and go. I wish everybody the best."

Check out A.J. McKee's full comments on YouTube below