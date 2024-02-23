Breaking: PFL vs. Bellator loses main card bout involving reigning champion

It appears the highly anticipated PFL vs. Bellator event has been dealt an unfortunate blow as a main card bout involving a reigning champion fell through.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire had originally been scheduled to fight Jesus Pinedo, but that was changed after the 2023 PFL featherweight weight tournament winner was forced to withdraw from the event. After Pinedo withdrew, 2023 featherweight runner-up Gabriel Braga stepped up as his replacement to fight the reigning Bellator featherweight champion at the event.

Everything appeared to have been going smoothly as the promotion altered the main card by adding 'Pitbull' vs Braga. In addition, they also ensured that Braga's originally scheduled opponent, Aaron Pico, remained on the prelims after Henry Corrales agreed to fight the top-ranked featherweight in a bout that will now be contested at lightweight.

Bellator took to their X account and confirmed that Braga is unable to compete, and Freire will no longer be competing at tomorrow's event as a result. They posted a photo of the updated fight card and mentioned that the featherweight clash was removed, as well as a change to the amateur bout on the prelims. They wrote:

"Official: Updated #PFLvsBellator Fight Card. Gabriel Braga unable to compete. Patricio Pitbull versus Gabriel Braga is now off. Vinicius Pereira missed weight (129.2). Basahel vs. Pereira will now be contested at 129 lbs (amateur bout)"

Tweet regarding updated PFL vs. Bellator card [Image courtesy: @BellatorMMA - X]

Not only was the news unfortunate for the featherweight champion, but it also affected the promotion as 'Pitbull' is regarded by many as the greatest fighter in Bellator history. It will be interesting to see whether the PFL will attempt to reschedule Freire vs. either Pinedo or Braga in the near future or if they nix those plans entirely in favor of the 36-year-old defending his title on an upcoming Bellator Champions Series card.