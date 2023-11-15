“Breaking down promoter walls” - Jake Paul heaps praise on Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia for putting together massive December boxing card

Jake Paul recently heaped praise on Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia for putting together a massive boxing event for December.

'The Problem Child' took to his X account, where he shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing event that will feature heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in separate bouts. The event will be called 'Day of Reckoning' and is scheduled to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 23rd.

Turki Alalshikh is no stranger to putting on massive boxing events as last month's 'Battle of the Baddest' headlined by Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou was very well received as a great spectacle. Jake Paul mentioned that what Alalshikh and the country has done is remarkable and that he continues to break down barriers in combat sports.

He wrote:

"If you don’t love this then you don’t love boxing! @Turki_alalshikh and KSA are giving fighters massive opportunities and breaking down promoter walls."

Tweet regarding 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event

Depending on the success of 'Day of Reckoning', it could open up more possibilities for cross-promotion in both boxing and MMA in that fighters and promoters could use it an example for future events, with Saudi Arabia being the ideal destination to host them.

When is Jake Paul's next fight?

Jake Paul recently made headlines after revealing who his opponent will be for his next boxing bout.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer's next bout will be against boxer Andre August, who has a professional record of 10-1, with 5 of his wins coming via knockout. The news came as a surprise of sorts as he will be fighting another professional boxer, despite rumors suggesting that he may face Nate Diaz in MMA.

It could be a risk as August doesn't have a large following and will have an opportunity to become a bigger star at the expense of 'The Problem Child' should he win in decisive fashion.