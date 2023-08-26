Breaking: 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung announces retirement from MMA

Featherweight legend Chan Sung Jung, better known by his nickname The Korean Zombie, has called it a career following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC Singapore card on August 26, 2023.

'Zombie' attempted the final run at the UFC featherweight title and went up against the ever-dangerous former champion. However, Holloway proved to be a better fighter on this night and ended up winning the fight via third-round knockout.

The South Korean fighter walked out to the grand welcome from the fans when he walked out to ‘Zombie’, the protest song that has adorned his entrances all these years.

However, the fight did not go as the veteran fighter would have expected. Holloway controlled the distance well and inched towards the win. The Korean Zombie had his moments in the fight but lost in the third round as Holloway caught him coming in. The loss ended Zombie’s hope for one final shot at the title.

In emotional retirement message during the post-fight interview, The Korean Zombie stated:

"I always aimed to become a champion when I first started the sport. I'm not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth. I tried for my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really believed I could beat him but I ended up failing. I don't think I have the opportunity anymore. So I think I'm going to stop fighting from now," Chan Sung Jung's translator stated.

The Korean Zombie’s career at a glance

Jung has shared the octagon with MMA greats like Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Alexander Volkanovski, and Dustin Poirier, to name a few. His retirement put an end to a 16-year-long career that saw the South Korean fighter compete against some of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

He fought for the UFC featherweight title twice in his illustrious career against Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkavnoski but came up short on both occasions. However, the veteran fighter was the torchbearer for Asian MMA in the UFC and has left a lasting legacy with some memorable performances in the octagon.