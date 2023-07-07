BREAKING: Trial of Harry Goularte, the man accused of sexually assaulting young son of Cain Velasquez, delayed

Harry Goularte, the man accused of sexually assaulting former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez's young son at daycare experienced a delay in his trial. Reporting the news, MMA Junkie reporter Nolan King tweeted:

Harry Goularte won't go to trial until September. On Wednesday, Goularte appeared virtually in Santa Clara County (Calif.) court. The presiding judge, Daniel T. Nishigaya granted his trial setting hearing to be continued until August 30. Goularte has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of lewd acts with a child. He was accused of touching Velasquez's then 4-year-old child inappropriately in a daycare.

Pertinently, 'Cardio Cain' remained in jail for over eight months before he was granted bail in November 2022. Velasquez had allegedly rammed his car into a vehicle carrying Goularte and then fired at them which injured his stepfather. Goularte was released from custody after two days of captivity on a $50,000 bail bond and GPS monitoring. Cain Velasquez was arrested after three days of his release.

The former UFC superstar also faces several felony charges including attempted murder. He is also due back in court for a trial date of his own on August 2. Velasquez is also out on GPS monitoring.

