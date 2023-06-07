BREAKING: Two violence-guaranteed fights added to Bellator x Rizin 2 event 

Bellator x Rizin 2 is shaping up to be quite an entertaining event as the two major MMA promotions come together for another cross-promotion event at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The promotion officially announced that they have added two massive fights that could see the winners get one-step closer to a title shot. Bantamweight standouts Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov are set to clash and work their way back up the division. Both fighters competed in the bantamweight Grand Prix, but came up short in the semi-finals.

'The Italian Gangster' most recently got back on track and earned a unanimous decision win over Marcos Breno this past April. He has not shied away from trash talking his opponents and even called-out 'Tiger' following during his post-fight interview. Magomedov, on the other hand, hasn't fought since being submitted by eventual Grand Prix winner Patchy Mix this past December.

Also added to the event is the return of former Bellator welterweight champion Andrei Koreshkov as he takes on Lorenz Larkin in a rematch of their 2019 bout. Larkin defeated Koreshkov via split-decision and has split time between welterweight and middleweight.

'The Spartan' is currently the No.5 ranked welterweight in Bellator and riding a 4-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, 'Monsoon' is the No.9 ranked welterweight in the promotion and is unbeaten in his last 8 fights. The relationship with Rizin has been successful as they have generated interest for both promotions.

