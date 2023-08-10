BREAKING: UFC Paris has another exciting matchup added

The anticipation for UFC Paris Fight Night at the Accor Arena on September 2 continues to grow as another thrilling matchup has been announced. In addition to the explosive main event between heavyweight contenders Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac, fans can look forward to a compelling showdown between Farid Basharat and Kleydson Rodrigues.

Combat sports journalist Alex Behunin broke the news with a tweet, revealing the exciting matchup for the UFC Paris event:

"Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues has been added to #UFCParis on September 2"

Basharat, who earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision victory over Allan Begosso at Dana White's Contender Series, Season 6, made an impressive promotional debut at UFC 285 by defeating Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision. With an undefeated streak of 10 wins, the 25-year-old boasts an impressive record featuring one knockout, five submissions, and two first-round finishes.

His opponent, Kleydson Rodrigues, also earned his UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, Season 5, with a unanimous decision victory over Santo Curatolo. The Brazilian faced a split decision loss to CJ Vergara at UFC 274 but bounced back with a quick victory over Shannon Ross at UFC 285, securing a stoppage via strikes in just 59 seconds of the first round.

'KR' holds a 8-2 record, with four knockouts, two submissions, and four first-round finishes to his name.

As Basharat aims to maintain his undefeated record, Rodrigues will look to make his mark and potentially hand 'Ferocious' his first loss. UFC Paris Fight Night is shaping up to be an event filled with excitement and anticipation as these two talented fighters clash in the octagon.