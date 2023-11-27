Breaking: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. title fight reportedly in the works for April event

George Kambosos Jr. is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Vasiliy Lomachenko for an April showdown in Australia.

Vasiliy Lomachenko was scheduled to fight Kambosos in the Spring of 2022. The raging military conflict between Russia and Ukraine put the fight on ice. Kambosos was the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight champion at the time and a lot was at stake.

Journalist Ansom Wainwright of Ring Magazine recently reported that Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr. is close to getting finalized. A post on Ring Magazine’s X account read:

“In what would be another mega-fight in #Australia, @georgekambosos said he is 'close to making a deal' to face @VasylLomachenko next spring. Story by @AnsonWainwright”

See the original post below:

Expand Tweet

George Kambosos Jr. and Vasiliy Lomachenko will both attempt to become unified lightweight champion

George Kambosos Jr. was at the peak of his career the last time he was rumored to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. The Australian boxer faced Devin Haney after the Lomachenko fight failed to come to fruition. This was the first undisputed lightweight championship fight in the four-belt era.

Devin Haney defeated Kambosos via unanimous decision in their June 2022 boxing match. Kambosos exercised the rematch clause included in the fight contract and met Haney in the October 2022 rematch. Haney triumphed once more, putting an end to the rivalry. George Kambosos Jr. is coming off a win over British standout Maxi Hughes in an IBO lightweight title fight.

After the potential fight against Kambosos fell apart, Lomachenko fought Jamaine Ortiz, handing Ortiz the first loss of his professional boxing career. Lomachenko then got the opportunity to fight for the unified lightweight championship when he went up against Devin Haney in May 2023. However, Haney was given the nod in a controversial decision that many believed Lomachenko deserved.

Devin Haney has been given a 'lightweight champion in recess' tag by the WBC after he decided to move up in weight and challenge light welterweight champion Regis Progais for the title. It means that he will be stripped off the title but retains the right to challenge the next champion.

When the rumors of a potential Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Jr. fight started making rounds earlier this year, Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum dismissed the rumors as baseless. Now, however, reports appear to suggest that we may very well see Lomachenko face Kambosos Jr. inside the squared circle.