“Breathtaking goddess” - Rachael Ostovich showing off her beach body with comedian boyfriend sets the internet on fire

Former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich took to Instagram to share a flattering group of pictures, prompting a number of reactions from fans on Instagram. She did so with the caption:

"Had to pull the Waikiki Sneaky between the Cheeky 🏝️ 😜… *link in bio* 🌈 #goldenhour"

One user, @jt.holmes77 commented:

"Breathtaking Goddess"

Another user, @tumua_ added a comment that was a play on Ostovich's original caption:

"Or what about the Honolulu pull and screw?"

@jimbojones2024 said:

"its more skin than her onlyf*ns"

@b2larsen said:

"dude in the background TRYING to play it off so hard."

@andresunity4 noted the fact that UFC bantamweight liked Rachel Ostovich's picture, saying:

"Adrian Yanez liking all these girls posts man"

@littonms added:

"More like Rachel Osothicc"

@rosetan_don joked:

"Wait, the safety from the chargers ain't smashing anymore?"

Despite having left the UFC, it's clear that Rachael Ostovich has endeared herself to MMA fans. With over seven hundred thousand followers on Instagram and a considerable following on OnlyF**ns, she is clearly doing well.

Will Rachael Ostovich fight again?

After leaving the UFC, Rachael Ostovich signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, or BKFC for short. In her BKFC debut, she faced former UFC star Paige VanZant. VanZant previously beat Ostovich when the pair squared off in the UFC octagon.

Under BKFC banners, however, Ostovich secured a unanimous decision win over long-time rival, VanZant. That being said, Ostovich's last appearance in combat sports was at BKFC 19, all the way back in 2021.

GOAT Sports @thaGOATsports

pic.twitter.com/YB1Mn9SiDY Rachael Ostovich defeats Paige VanZant in their rematch by unanimous decision

Since then, there has been little word on when fans can expect to see Ostovich fighting again. The Hawaiian has not come out and announce any fights. Despite the rumor mill being hard at work, it looks like Ostovich is comfortable with where she is in her life at the moment.

There were reported rumors that Ostovich was looking to head back into combat sports, but to date, no fight has been confirmed. As things stand, she is signed to a multi-fight deal under BKFC. If Ostovich is to fight again, it will most likely be under the BKFC banner.