Brendan Allen suffers 3 fractures in his clash against Kyle Daukaus

Brendan Allen faced Kyle Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 12 last night.

Brendan Allen might remain inactive for the rest of the year after suffering these injuries.

UFC Fight Night: Allen v Daukaus

Brendan Allen secured a big win at UFC on ESPN 12 by defeating Kyle Daukaus in one of the most exciting fights of the evening. The fight was overshadowed by the amazing main event clash between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker but nonetheless managed to attract a lot of attention.

With great fights come great damage. Brendan Allen has now suffered a lot of heavy damages in the fight. Per a tweet by his manager, Brian Butler-Au, Brendan Allen suffered three fractures in his nose and orbital floor in his fight last night. The manager also said that Brendan Allen might now be out for the rest of the year.

The tweet read, "UPDATE: @BrendanAllenMMA suffered 3 fractures in his nose and orbital floor in last night's fight. Likely out the remainder of the year but considering return at 205lbs."

UPDATE: @BrendanAllenMMA suffered 3 fractures in his nose and orbital floor in last nights fight. Likely out the remainder of the year but considering return at 205lbs. pic.twitter.com/ZliF22QY7e — Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) June 28, 2020

As far as the fight is concerned for Brendan Allen, he had dedicated his fight to his seven-month-old daughter. In a post on social media, he revealed that he was super excited to meet her post the fight.

What's next for Brendan Allen?

With this win, Brendan Allen has improved his record to 15-3 and now has improved his UFC record to 3-0. He has emerged as a prospect to look out for and is someone who will be on the MMA fans' radar.

On the other hand, getting sidelined with injuries when you finally get attention does put a damp on momentum but that will all depend on the way he handles his time off. Conor McGregor managed to stay relevant despite suffering from a massive injury in the fight against Max Holloway. It should be fun to see what Brendan Allen's next move will be after he returns from his injury layoff.