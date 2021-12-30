Brendan Schaub congratulates Dustin Poirier on launch of his whiskey brand Rare Stash

Brendan Schuab took to Instagram to congratulate Dustin Poirier on the launch of his whiskey brand Rare Stash. Poirier is stepping into the liquor industry with the launch of his collectible bourbon which should be available from 31st December, 2021.

Brendan Schaub was able to get his hands on the drink before its launch. The former UFC star took to Instagram to provide a positive review.

"My guy @dustinpoirier dropped his new bourbon an it's DAMN good! Congrats my man. Get it THIS FRIDAY."

Dustin Poirier will certainly be excited about the launch of Rare Stash and will hope to make it as successful as his hot sauce business. 'The Diamond' will also take on rival Conor McGregor, competing with his liquor brand Proper No. 12 which has seen global success.

Dustin Poirier uncertain about his future after losing to Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in an attempt to capture the lightweight crown. However, his second bid at the undisputed lightweight championship also failed as he lost in the third round via a rear-naked choke.

While speaking at the post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier seemed unsure of what he wanted to do next. 'The Diamond' said:

“I can do anything I put my mind to. I can fight for another belt, I can go on another streak, I can claw and climb and get back to wherever I want to be. It’s just, do I want to? That’s the question I’ve got to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to do it again? Do I want to go down that road again? That answer will come in the next couple days or couple weeks."

Watch Dustin Poirier's full post-fight press conference below:

Since then, there have been rumors of Dustin Poirier fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 270. However, no development has been made on the same and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for 'The Diamond'.

