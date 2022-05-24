×
"The reason boxing has become more popular than ever is because of Jake Paul" - Brendan Schaub

Jake Paul (left) &amp; Brendan Schaub (right) [Image Credits- @brendanschaub on Instagram]
Modified May 24, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Brendan Schaub recently commented on the impact that Jake Paul has had on the sport of boxing. He declared that Paul has made the sport popular again.

During the latest edition of The Schaub Show, risking the wrath of boxing purists and hardcore fans, 'Big Brown' credited Paul for effectively reviving the sport.

He admitted that the YouTuber-turned-boxer's brother Logan Paul had also played an important role in bringing new eyes to the sport. He further asserted that the Paul brothers were what boxing needed at this point in time.

"Look at the analytics. The reason boxing has become more popular than ever is because of Jake Paul. That is black and white. You can hate on me all you want. The reason boxing views are up is because of Logan and particularly Jake Paul. Boxing needed that to get people to f***ing tune in."

Check out Brendan Schaub's take on the Paul brothers' impact on boxing:

Schaub also offered his take on why boxing has declined over the years. He argued that corruption was a massive problem in the sport and that it was something that could make its way into MMA as well.

Jake Paul wants to watch Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the UCL final

'The Problem Child' has frequently expressed his passion and support for Premier League giants Liverpool on social media.

In a recent post on Twitter, the YouTuber-turned-boxer admitted that he was hoping to chart a course to the Stade de France in Paris to watch the Reds take on Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Finals.

"What a time to become a Reds fan. Almost had it. Can’t wait for Champions League, might have to pop in to Stade de France."
What a time to become a Reds fan. Almost had it. Can’t wait for Champions League, might have to pop in to Stade de France #LiverpoolFC
Jurgen Klopp and his players were recently dealt a big blow as Manchester City reclaimed their throne after mounting a stunning comeback against Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to lift the Premier League trophy.

The Anfield-based outfit will hope to salvage their hopes for prestigious silverware by overcoming Los Blancos to cement themselves as the champions of Europe.

One week to go! 👊The 2022 UEFA Champions League final is almost here...#UCLfinal https://t.co/as3w8ddw8v

