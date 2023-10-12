Brendan Schaub says Danielle Kelly deserves credit for title win over reputable Jessa Khan: “She looked damn good”

The ONE atomweight submission grappling world title triumph of Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14 against Jessa Khan deserves more credit, according to famous American podcaster and former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub.

In a YouTube Shorts video from his channel, Thicc Boy, Schaub gave high praise to the Silver Fox BJJ athlete because of how well she performed against her reputable opponent, Khan, who already stockpiled a loaded resume from competing in various tournaments around the world.

Schaub said:

“Danielle Kelly is great, one of Philadelphia's finest. Jessa Khan is a bona fide world champion. Like gi jiu-jitsu, does all the big tournaments, ADCC, IBJJF, she does all that stuff, and she does well in that, she's a gold medalist, she's a badass. Danielle Kelly's not.

“Danielle Kelly is a professional jiu-jitsu player and doesn't have that same pedigree. So for her to go in there and beat her - and she did it. She looked damn good too.”

See the clip below:

Kelly and Khan first crossed paths in a tournament in February 2021, where Khan beat Kelly via points.

Since that encounter, they have forged different paths, with Kelly taking her talents to ONE Championship and winning two of her first three bouts in the promotion after debuting in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Khan has won multiple BJJ tournaments, including the 2022 IBJJF Pan American Championships, the 2023 IBJJF World Championships,and the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, where she bagged the gold medals in her division.

This victory for the 27-year-old American was even sweeter because she not only got revenge over Khan, but also made history by becoming the first women’s submission grappling world champion at the Singapore-based organization.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.