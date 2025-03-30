Brian Norman Jr. vs Derrieck Cuevas: Full video highlights

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. delivered a dominant performance, stopping Derrieck Cuevas in the third round. The undefeated champion showcased his power, landing a crisp left hook that staggered Cuevas before following up with another devastating shot that sent the challenger crashing to the canvas.

Cuevas managed to get back on his feet but appeared disoriented and failed to respond to referee Thomas Taylor’s commands. Instead of turning towards the referee, Cuevas walked to his corner, prompting Taylor to step in and wave off the fight at 2:59 of the third round. The victory marked Norman Jr.’s 21st career knockout and cemented his position as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division.

Check out some of the fight highlights from Brian Norman Jr. vs Derrieck Cuevas below:

Brian Norman Jr. enter the fight venue:

Norman Jr. warming up ahead of his fight:

In the second round, Brian Norman Jr. landed a powerful right-left combination on Derrieck Cuevas, sending the opponent stumbling to the canvas:

Brian Norman Jr. delivered a powerful jab to Derrieck Cuevas in the third round:

Following the bout, Norman Jr. made his intentions clear, calling for a unification fight:

"Great opponent, never been stopped, only got one defeat, and you see what I did with him. Never been down, never been stopped, look what I did to him. I’m not just a champ but a future legend in the game, it’s the Brian Norman Show now." [H/t: Bad left hook]

His sights are now set on the winner of the Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis showdown on April 12:

