  Brian Norman Jr. vs. Derrieck Cuevas: Live round-by-round updates

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Derrieck Cuevas: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 29, 2025 15:30 GMT
Brian Norman Jr. and Derrieck Cuevas at the pre-fight press conference. [Image courtesy: @officialb.norman on Instagram]
Brian Norman Jr. and Derrieck Cuevas at the pre-fight press conference. [Image courtesy: @officialb.norman on Instagram]

Brian Norman Jr. is set for his first WBO welterweight title defense this Saturday at the Fontainebleau Arena in Las Vegas, taking on Puerto Rico’s Derrieck Cuevas in a high-stakes showdown.

Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) earned the title after Terence Crawford vacated, but he’s determined to prove he’s no placeholder. His dominant stoppage win over Giovani Santillan last May proved that he belongs in the elite category of the sport. Now, against a dangerous opponent, he looks to cement his reign and add another worthy challenger to his resume.

Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) has yet to compete at the championship level, but his four-fight knockout streak suggests he’s coming to test Norman’s chin. However, with no fights in 2024, the big question is whether ring rust will be a factor against an active, high-level opponent.

The action kicks off with prelims at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Sportskeeda will bring you live, round-by-round coverage, results, and all the updates from Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 and the co-main event showdown.

Stay tuned for real-time updates as Norman Jr. and Cuevas go to war for welterweight supremacy:

