Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki prediction: Picking the winner for the WBO welterweight world title fight

The Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming WBO welterweight championship boxing match. However, it isn't the only high-profile matchup on the card. Another title fight takes place in the co-main event.

Christian Araneta and Thanongsak Simsri face each other for the IBF super strawweight title. With plenty of bouts scheduled, who should be expected to win?

#1. WBO welterweight title: Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki

The Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki is set for the WBO welterweight belt, which is currently held by Norman Jr. The champion is unbeaten, with a 27-0 record and 21 stoppages, while Sasaki is 19-1, with 17 TKO/knockouts to his name. While Norman Jr. has power, he is also technical counterpuncher with good footwork.

Sasaki is also a knockout artist, but far more aggressive. He starts fast and does his best to force his opponent into reckless exchanges. This does not bode well for Norman Jr., who needs time and space to make reads to inform his counters. Sasaki will give him no such luxury and apply pressure immediately.

However, Norman Jr. will ultimately adjust after a few tense rounds. In the end, the champion will retain the belt in a close fight.

The Prediction: Brian Norman Jr. via unanimous decision

#2. IBF super strawweight title: Christian Araneta vs. Thanongsak Simsri

The Christian Araneta vs. Thanongsak Simsri takes place for the IBF super strawweight title and is the co-headliner for Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki. Araneta enters the bout at 25-2, with 20 stoppages, compared to Simsri, who is 38-1, with 34 stoppages.

Araneta is a southpaw counterpuncher with crushing power and exceptional timing. Simsri couldn't be more different as an orthodox swarmer, who also has devastating power and an eye for body shots.

Araneta, though, is occasionally too patient for his own good and can be drowned by activity, which may very well happen with Simsri winning on volume alone.

The Prediction: Thanongsak Simsri via split-decision

#3. The rest of the Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki predictions

Winners in bold.

OPBF welterweight title: Sora Tanaka (3-0) vs. Takeru Kobata (14-7-1)

Japanese featherweight title: Yuya Oku (8-0-2) vs. Reiya Abe (26-4-2)

Featherweight: Ren Ohashi (3-0) vs. Guangheng Luan (13-8-2)

Lightweight: Seiya Yamaguchi (3-1) vs. Ryosuke Kiuchi (3-3-1)

Super middleweight: Yuito Moriwaki (0-0) vs. Ha So Baek (3-2)

