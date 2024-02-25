Brian Ortega bounces back from bizarre injury to choke out Yair Rodriguez, MMA world reacts - "Bro was never gonna lose in front of Tracy Cortez"

Fans have reacted to Brian Ortega battling adversity to secure a third-round finish over Yair Rodriguez.

Ortega returned to the octagon on Saturday night in a highly anticipated rematch against Rodriguez. The two previously fought each other back in July 2022 when the latter came out on top after 'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury.

Returning to the octagon after nearly two years, Ortega had a rather scary start to his rematch against Rodriguez. While being introduced by Bruce Buffer before the start of the fight, 'T-City' landed awkwardly on his foot, which immediately raised concerns.

Expand Tweet

While Ortega was able to shrug that off, he was hurt in the very first round by Rodriguez, who nearly secured a finish. However, he managed to survive the onslaught by the latter.

In the second round, Ortega looked to have recovered pretty well and seemingly won the round using his exceptional ground game. As the momentum shifted towards 'T-City,' he secured a submission victory in the third round via armbar.

Expand Tweet

Ortega's comeback victory over Rodriguez has quickly become a hot topic on social media as fans have been left in awe of his fighting spirit. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Considering the layoff, the weird thing that happened with his foot/ankle during the intro, the first round...that is just a gigantic win for Brian Ortega. What a comeback. Impressive."

"Bro was never gonna lose in front of his Tracy Cortez"

"Brian Ortega hasn't fought in over a year and a half, comes back in a 5 5-round co-main against Yair Rodriguez at elevation"

Fan reactions