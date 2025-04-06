Brian Ortega seemingly reacts to Lerone Murphy calling him out after win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105 

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy defeated Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Vegas 105. After the fight, Murphy called out former challenger and high-ranked contender Brian Ortega for a fight. The Mexican reacted to the callout in a post on X.

Ad

Murphy made his UFC debut back in 2019 and is currently on an eight-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Ortega (16-4) most recently fought Diego Lopes at UFC 306 and lost via unanimous decision.

In his post-fight press conference, Murphy called out Ortega and said:

"Just a fight I’ve been looking at for a while, and obviously, you see Diego Lopes go on to get a title shot after beating him, so I want to take a similar route. I fought Dan Ige, same as Lopes too, so yeah man, give me one of them guys. I finish him. That simple, I finish him. I get better with every fight, I get more expereience and I get more confident.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ortega reacted to Murphy's callout in a post on X and wrote:

"🤫"

Check out Brian Ortega's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Lerone Murphy discussed his experience of sharing a locker room with Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Lerone Murphy recently discussed his experience of sharing a locker room with former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

According to Murphy, Topuria had no nerves going into his first title defense against Max Holloway. Murphy defeated Ige that night, while Topuria viciously knocked out Holloway.

Ad

During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Murphy said:

"[Ilia] Topuria talked to me in the change room...He said, 'It's just another day in sparring'. It's kind of stuck into me, his mindset going into fights is different and that's why he's performing and maybe that's how I need to look at it, just another day in sparring...Bro, he's relaxed. He was already counting his money before even going into the fight. That's how relaxed he was. He had his top off, he was chilling, cracking jokes."

Ad

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.