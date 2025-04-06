Brian Ortega seemingly reacts to Lerone Murphy calling him out after win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105 

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy defeated Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Vegas 105. After the fight, Murphy called out former challenger and high-ranked contender Brian Ortega for a fight. The Mexican reacted to the callout in a post on X.
Murphy made his UFC debut back in 2019 and is currently on an eight-fight win streak. Meanwhile, Ortega (16-4) most recently fought Diego Lopes at UFC 306 and lost via unanimous decision.
In his post-fight press conference, Murphy called out Ortega and said:
"Just a fight I’ve been looking at for a while, and obviously, you see Diego Lopes go on to get a title shot after beating him, so I want to take a similar route. I fought Dan Ige, same as Lopes too, so yeah man, give me one of them guys. I finish him. That simple, I finish him. I get better with every fight, I get more expereience and I get more confident.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Ortega reacted to Murphy's callout in a post on X and wrote:
"🤫"
Check out Brian Ortega's comments below:
When Lerone Murphy discussed his experience of sharing a locker room with Ilia Topuria at UFC 308
Lerone Murphy recently discussed his experience of sharing a locker room with former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.
According to Murphy, Topuria had no nerves going into his first title defense against Max Holloway. Murphy defeated Ige that night, while Topuria viciously knocked out Holloway.
During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Murphy said:
"[Ilia] Topuria talked to me in the change room...He said, 'It's just another day in sparring'. It's kind of stuck into me, his mindset going into fights is different and that's why he's performing and maybe that's how I need to look at it, just another day in sparring...Bro, he's relaxed. He was already counting his money before even going into the fight. That's how relaxed he was. He had his top off, he was chilling, cracking jokes."
Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below: