Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie finally booked for main event slot; Fight Night date revealed

Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung were supposed to face off in late December last year in what would be the final fight of the decade. Brian Ortega had to pull out and was replaced by Frankie Edgar - who delayed his Bantamweight debut to go to Busan and face The Korean Zombie.

Edgar was decimated by The Korean Zombie - who is now just one win away from securing a Featherweight Championship fight. After much delay due to South Korea's lockdown restrictions, the main event fight is finally booked for October 17th, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

This fight is going to have major title implications. After Alexander Volkanovski shut out Max Holloway for the second time (albeit in a controversial decision), it opens the door for new opponents.

The Korean Zombie and three other men in line for a title shot

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez was expected to headline the August 29th Fight Night card, but Rodriguez pulled out with an injury. The two will meet later in the year.

With Alexander Volkanovski winning the Max Holloway rematch, a win over The Korean Zombie could secure Brian Ortega another title shot. Either way, the Australian Champion Alexander Volkanovski has a big task ahead of him, and should The Korean Zombie beat Ortega, he'll be the frontrunner for a title shot.

It's just a matter of when Alexander Volkanovski will be ready to fight again. He didn't appear to take too much damage against Max Holloway, so a fight at the end of the year could be realistic should the winner of The Korean Zombie-Brian Ortega fight come out unscathed.

The Featherweight division is going to go through an exciting period with some fresh match-ups in the coming year. Will The Korean Zombie finally get to the gold?