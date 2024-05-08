"Bring them on" - Akbar Abdullaev ready to prove himself vs ranked contender to set up title shot with Tang Kai

Undefeated Kyrgyz sensation and rising ONE Championship featherweight Akbar Abdullaev is asking for a huge step up in competition for his next fight. He wants someone in the featherweight MMA top five.

The 26-year-old Al Munar Team / Tiger Muay Thai standout faced off with previously unbeaten 'No Mercy' Halil Amir of Turkey in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 4th.

After a grueling and technical grappling showcase in the first round, Abdullaev tore through Amir's defense and scored a scintillating left hook knockout to retain his perfect professional mixed martial arts record.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking in his official post-fight interview backstage, Akbar Abdullaev said he wants a spot among the featherweight MMA elite in ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old said:

"At the same time, if ONE Championship decides I need to fight with somebody else, I'm ready. Bring them on. I'm ready for anyone. Even now, we have some time to change some clothes, I can do one more fight right now."

Unbeaten featherweight Akbar Abdullaev says he is a complete fighter: "I'm ready for everything"

Kyrgyzstan's Akbar Abdullaev is quick to remind fans that he is not some one-trick pony. He's a complete mixed martial artist with all the skills necessary to win in any situation, which is precisely what he did against 'No Mercy' Halil Amir in the ONE Fight Night 22 co-main event.

Abdullaev told ONE Championship:

"In grappling, I am an MMA fighter. I need to do everything. I need to work with my hands, I need to work with my legs, and of course, I need to grapple. So it's like, I'm ready for everything. Let them come."