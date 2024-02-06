British pro-boxer John Ryder announces retirement from boxing following recent loss

John Ryder has decided to retire from professional boxing following his knockout defeat to Jaime Munguia. Ryder turned to social media on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, to share an official statement that read:

"It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision to hang up my gloves and retire from professional boxing. I’ve been absolutely blessed to have the most amazing career over the past 14 years. Starting in Bethnal Green in 2010 and ending in Phoenix, Arizona. I’ve been lucky enough to box everywhere from the O2 Arena, T-Mobile in Vegas, Alexandra Palace, Manchester Arena, to Guadalajara in Mexico. For a boy from Islington, it’s been some run."

The 35-year-old Brit was knocked down four times in his defeat to Munguia last month, prompting his corner to throw in the towel midway through the ninth round.

'The Gorilla' remained undefeated in his first 15 matches before tasting defeat against Billy Joe Saunders in 2013. Additionally, he suffered losses against Nick Blackwell and Rocky Fielding. He suffered a highly disputed defeat to Callum Smith in 2019.

After overcoming those defeats, Ryder revitalized his career with a notable victory over former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in 2022, followed by another win against the previously undefeated Zach Parker.

Ryder's victories earned him a significant bout against Canelo Alvarez for the super middleweight title in May 2023. The showdown ended as a one-sided affair, with 'The Gorilla' losing to the Mexican via unanimous decision.

He finished his professional career with a 32-7 record.

The boxing world responds to John Ryder's retirement announcement

The boxing community swiftly responded to John Ryder's retirement with an outpouring of well wishes and support.

Ryder's former opponent and ex-WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders wrote:

"Pleasure to do business and and sharing the ring with you happy retirement mate enjoy👌"

Heavyweight boxer Johnny Fisher reacted:

"Was an honour to fight on one of John’s undercards. He’s a top man."

"Congratulations John always been a big fan, all the very best for the future mate!!"

"Happy retirement brother 🥊🥊"

"Legend mate, a true warrior, good luck in whatever goes next. 🦍"

"Congratulations on a fantastic career John!"

Credits: John Ryder on Instagram