UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade is about to get married and it looks like her colleagues can't wait for her wedding day. Andrade recently took to Instagram to post a video of her wedding countdown and captioned the post by saying:

"30 days until the big day! Can’t wait for @jmart152 to take my last name!"

The video has received a lot of love from her fellow UFC ring girls including Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste, and more.

"Omg !!!!"

"Countdown!"

"Jeff Andrade has a nice ring to it. Be progressive"

"Gong to make me tear up over here. Can't wait for the wedding!!!!"

"Beautiful video you are going to look stunning at your wedding."

"See youuuuu"

"Cheers Congrats Parabens!!"

"Congratulations"

"You are so lucky to have that woman and she to have you!"

Luciana Andrade wedding: What did the UFC ring girl say about earning more than some fighters?

Fighter pay in the UFC has been a controversial topic for years. Many fighters and fans have raised questions surrounding the unequal revenue share within the company and called out the UFC president Dana White on the same.

Moreover, rumors at one point even suggested that the ring girls in the UFC earn more than some of the fighters. However, these rumors were put to bed by Luciana Andrade, who's one of the most prominent ring girls in the company.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, Luciana Andrade claimed that the ring girls don't work enough to earn more than fighters. She said:

"It's not true, we don't make more money than the fighters. Think about it, we have 14 girls across the globe right? And some girls work few times a years because we don't have international fights in the frequency that we have in the UFC. Let's talk about the U.S. girls, we're six in total and we rotate. So you work once, twice a month if you're lucky. Let's use common sense, do you really think that we would be making more money than the fighters and the commentators and the broadcasters?"

