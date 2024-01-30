“Bro has had 1 fight in six years” - Jake Paul gets roasted online for picking 35-year-old Ryan Bourland as his next opponent

Jake Paul's latest opponent selection sparked controversy and online criticism. The announcement of his fight against 35-year-old Ryan Bourland led fans to question the legitimacy of the challenge, with some accusing Paul of cherry-picking opponents.

Online comments highlight concerns about Bourland's limited recent fight activity, with one fan pointing out that he has had only one fight in the last six years:

"Bro has had 1 fight in 6 years💀"

Other fans wrote:

"Is this really Jake Paul's "big challenge" or just another cherry-picked opponent for him?"

"I wonder how much he got paid to take a loss 🤣"

Despite Bourland's credentials as a former Golden Gloves champion and National Junior Olympics boxer with a 17-2 record, Paul's choice of opponent has fueled speculation about the motivation behind the matchup.

"This guy tryna prove what by fighting no body's??"

"So retirees are jakes new kink after basketballers and mma fighters over 50😂😂😂"

Bourland's most recent victory came in Sept 2022, securing a fifth-round TKO against Santario Martin. Meanwhile, Paul, with an 8-1 record, has faced and defeated notable opponents, including MMA stars and former champions.

Cedric Doumbe eyes Jake Paul clash if Paris opponent repeats weight miss

PFL welterweight Cedric Doumbe's upcoming Paris showdown against Baissangour Chamsoudinov is already simmering with tension, fueled by a hint of Jake Paul intrigue. The undefeated Frenchman, speaking on The MMA Hour, openly entertained the possibility of facing the YouTube boxing star if his PFL opponent stumbles on the scales once again.

Doumbe referenced Chamsoudinov's weight miss in Paris for Ares FC, where a clash with Felix Klinkhammer fell through last November.

When asked about his opponent's possible weight miss, 'Baki' responded saying:

"Maybe I'm gonna fight, I don't know. I'm gonna choose maybe Jake Paul (laughs). Maybe Jake Paul (laughs). But I mean Jake Paul is the guy. If I fight against Jake Paul, I think the response would be full in an hour... He's bigger than me, for sure. Same height but bigger than me. But I like when I'm fit. I don't like to do the weight cut."

Check out Cedric Doumbe discussing a possible Paul fight below:

