"Bro almost KO'ed himself for good!" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili nearly falls off a cliff while filming video on Monaco trip

Fans reacted to Merab Dvalivhshvili's close call when he nearly fell off a cliff. Dvalishvili, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, is known for his carefree attitude and risk appetite in natural settings.

In a recent Instagram post, Dvalishvili shared a video of himself dancing on the edge of a cliff in Monaco. While attepting to finish the sequence with a jump into a karate stance, the Georgian fighter lost his balance and staggered precariously close to the cliff's edge. Fortunately, Dvalishvili regained balance and avoided a potentially dangerous fall.

@HappyPunch reposted Dvalishvili's video on X, sharing an angle from the bottom of the cliff to highlight the risk it posed if 'The Machine' were to fall.

Check out the video below:

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts. While some expressed concerns over Dvalishvili's tendency to get embroiled in potentially harmful situations, many cracked lighthearted jokes about the incident:

One fan wrote:

"Maybe there's a correlation with being a reckless risk taker & having a great cardiovascular conditioning."

Another commented:

"This dude almost dies three times a month."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fellow MMA fighters also expressed concerns in the comments section of Dvalishvili's original Instagram post.

The recent cliff incident is not an isolated event, as Dvalishvili has a history of putting himself in dangerous situations. In a viral video from 2021, the Georgian fighter is seen diving into a frozen lake. Unfortunately, the ice did not break upon impact and Dvalishvili sustained a visible gash on his forehead.

Although the cut was not serious and needed only a few staples to close, it highlighted Dvalishvili's tendency to disregard threats in natural settings.

On the professional front, Dvalishvili defeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 to secure his first bantamweight title defence. Although his next opponent has not been confirmed yet, 'The Machine' recently claimed that the rematch against Sean O'Malley is in the works.

