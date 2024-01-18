"Bro is the Black Panther" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis' shredded physique at 18 years old goes viral

As Dricus du Plessis gears up for his pivotal middleweight championship clash against Sean Strickland, fans are buzzing about his fighting prowess and an image circulating the internet. A snapshot of Du Plessis's remarkably shredded physique at 18 has gone viral, drawing awe and admiration from fans worldwide.

The South African fighter's chiseled physique has drawn comparisons to iconic superhero figures, with one fan dubbing him:

"Bro is the Black Panther"

The image has sparked admiration for Du Plessis's genetic prowess, with fans marveling at the fighter's impressive physique even in his teenage years.

Fans reacted with comments like:

"Thats them black genes"

"That African genes"

"Africas finest right there"

"bro this is his physique at 18 🥶"

"18 going on current day"

Fans' comments on ESPNMMA's post.

Dricus du Plessis weighs in on how he matches up with Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis is fired up and ready to dethrone Sean Strickland at UFC 297 on Jan 20. The two fighters will headline the first pay-per-view event of the year, and Du Plessis is confident he has the skills to take home the title.

In a recent interview with Caroline Pearce of TNT Sports, Du Plessis spoke about his upcoming fight and his belief that he is the superior fighter in all aspects of mixed martial arts:

“Yeah, I think, I’m much more athletic. I’m definitely stronger. I just feel he has this awkward style. Like. we both have this awkward style. so it’s gonna be… this has [it] all, everything written on it for us, such an amazing and exciting fight. It’s gonna be at the end of the day who’s coming in the fittest, the strongest, and athletically, I’m definitely a better fighter than Sean Strickland."

'Stillknocks' also addressed Strickland's strong boxing skills, but he emphasized that MMA is a multi-faceted sport and that he will test Strickland in all areas.

"Yes, he has great boxing but this is not boxing. This is MMA. And I will make sure to test him on every single aspect of MMA and I know for a fact that I am better than him in every single aspect of MMA.”

