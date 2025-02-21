"Bro you're "boxing" KSI" - Fans mock Dillon Danis following his 'trash' take about Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after witnessing Dillon Danis' take on the upcoming UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. Danis resorted to his brash nature to address Muhammad's upcoming encounter.

Ad

Muhammad claimed the UFC welterweight gold with a unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 304. His first title defense encounter was scheduled for UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, Muhammad was diagnosed with a bone infection in his left foot, causing him to pull out of the encounter.

Muhammad also had an in-octagon face-off with Rakhmonov after the latter's victory at UFC 310 against Ian Machado Garry. The incident indicated that the Palestinian-American would face 'Nomad' for his first title defense despite their encounter being canceled. However, Rakhmonov recently revealed that he can't compete until the latter part of this year due to an injury.

Ad

Trending

As a result, the UFC brass decided to award Della Maddalena with a shot at Muhammad's welterweight gold at UFC 315.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ESPN MMA publicized this announcement with an Instagram update, which garnered a reaction from Danis.

Ad

'El Jefe' didn't shy away from expressing his opinion about the UFC 315 main event nonchalantly. He penned:

"This is such a 🗑️ [trash/garbage] fight."

Dillon Danis' reaction to @espnmma's Instagram update. [Image courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

However, most fans slammed Danis with harsh replies to his brash comment about the Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena fight. A few of them read:

Ad

"bro you're "boxing" KSI😂🤡"

"not like your life"

"Jack della would sleep you grub"

"You say that every time , do something"

Check out the replies to Danis' comment:

Fans' replies to Dillon Danis' comment on @espnmma's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Belal Muhammad came clean on his desire to fight at middleweight

The current UFC lightweight king, Islam Makhachev, has been talking about bagging his second belt for quite some time now. Several MMA pundits have also opined that Makhachev has the potential to grab the welterweight title with a victory over Belal Muhammad.

Ad

However, in a recent interview with Barstool Chicago, Muhammad mentioned that he would "never" fight Makhachev after shedding blood and sweat together with the Dagestani during their training sessions. Instead, the current welterweight champ counted moving up to middleweight would be a much more viable option.

"I would rather go up to 185 and just let him take 170 if that's the case. Since I've already had to fight my way up to 170 and I've beaten five top-ten guys, I'm two fights away from being able to challenge at 185 and saying, yeah, I want to be double champ."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.