"Bro couldn’t even beat UFC’s cameraman" - Fans react as CM Punk fires savage retort at Seth Rollins over UFC callout ahead of WrestleMania

Seth Rollins recently called out CM Punk for a match in the UFC, and the Chicago native asserted he would punch Rollins in the face. Their war of words sparked reactions from the fans on X.
Rollins and Punk share a bitter rivalry and are scheduled to fight in the main event of WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match. Rollins had previously stated that he would fight in the UFC against Punk. A post on X by MMA Fighting shared Punk's reaction.
“Look, I’m going to punch this motherf*cker in the face on Saturday,” Punk told The Ringer Wrestling Show. “He’s talking about wanting to do an MMA fight. All right, I’ll see you Saturday kid. Welcome to hell.”
Check out the post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:
"Bro couldn’t even beat UFC’s cameraman"
Others wrote:
"Hahaha he couldn’t do it before in the UFC"
"Two grown men who get paid to pretend to punch each other are threatening to actually punch each other."
Check out more fan reactions to the post:
Punk competed in the UFC twice. In his first bout, he lost to Mickey Gall and lost by decision to Mike Jackson in his last outing. However, the result was overturned after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.
Former WWE writer shares a big flaw in CM Punk's storyline ahead of WrestleMania main event
Former WWE writer and wrestling legend Vince Russo recently highlighted an issue in the storyline of CM Punk ahead of his triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo said:
"Bro, this is coming across like they're fighting over a girl. That's how it's coming across. You've got two guys in high school and they're fighting over a girl. I'm just sitting here thinking to myself, do any of these people involved in this angle realize that's how it's coming across?"
"I don't know if they're just so close to it that they don't see how it's coming across or they believe this angle just is so great and so strong that they really don't understand that it's not. And it's very lame, and it's coming across as two teenage boys fighting for a girl."
Check out Vince Russo's comments below (3:48):