"Bro couldn’t even beat UFC’s cameraman" - Fans react as CM Punk fires savage retort at Seth Rollins over UFC callout ahead of WrestleMania

Seth Rollins recently called out CM Punk for a match in the UFC, and the Chicago native asserted he would punch Rollins in the face. Their war of words sparked reactions from the fans on X.

Ad

Rollins and Punk share a bitter rivalry and are scheduled to fight in the main event of WrestleMania alongside Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match. Rollins had previously stated that he would fight in the UFC against Punk. A post on X by MMA Fighting shared Punk's reaction.

“Look, I’m going to punch this motherf*cker in the face on Saturday,” Punk told The Ringer Wrestling Show. “He’s talking about wanting to do an MMA fight. All right, I’ll see you Saturday kid. Welcome to hell.”

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One of them wrote:

"Bro couldn’t even beat UFC’s cameraman"

Others wrote:

"Hahaha he couldn’t do it before in the UFC"

"Two grown men who get paid to pretend to punch each other are threatening to actually punch each other."

Check out more fan reactions to the post:

Ad

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Punk competed in the UFC twice. In his first bout, he lost to Mickey Gall and lost by decision to Mike Jackson in his last outing. However, the result was overturned after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

Ad

Former WWE writer shares a big flaw in CM Punk's storyline ahead of WrestleMania main event

Former WWE writer and wrestling legend Vince Russo recently highlighted an issue in the storyline of CM Punk ahead of his triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo said:

Ad

"Bro, this is coming across like they're fighting over a girl. That's how it's coming across. You've got two guys in high school and they're fighting over a girl. I'm just sitting here thinking to myself, do any of these people involved in this angle realize that's how it's coming across?"

"I don't know if they're just so close to it that they don't see how it's coming across or they believe this angle just is so great and so strong that they really don't understand that it's not. And it's very lame, and it's coming across as two teenage boys fighting for a girl."

Ad

Check out Vince Russo's comments below (3:48):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.