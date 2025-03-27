"Bro definitely got rocked a bit" - Fans react to fighter attacking opponent with the scale during BKFC 70 Hollywood face-offs

BKFC heavyweight contenders Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius were recently engaged in a heated scuffle at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Their rivalry is so hostile that the 48-year-old picked up the weighing scale in an attempt to slam his opponent.

BKFC 70 Hollywood is on the horizon, with Luis Palamino and Howard Davis headlining the main event. The winner of this contest could potentially earn a title shot for their next fight. Although many fan favorites are on the line-up, the above-mentioned heavyweights stole the show with their antics.

After Herelius touches Perdomo, the Cuban fighter smacks his opponent. This immediately prompted the teams to enter and put an end to the scuffle. However, the highlight of this interaction was the French boxer lifting the scale to hit his rival, but in vain.

Check out the altercation below:

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on this scuffle, with one writing:

"Bro definitely got rocked a bit by that sucker punch. but I wouldn't be surprised if the athletic commission cancelled the fight and fined them lol"

Others wrote:

"It's almost showtime!"

"First punch is going to get in the score cards?"

"That was a banger of a punch."

"Wobbled him. He is gonna lose."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to BKFC 70 Hollywood brawl [Screenshot courtesy: @HappyPunch]

David Feldman reacts to BKFC 70 Hollywood brawl

Former professional boxer and founder of BKFC David Feldman shared his thoughts on the altercation between heavyweight contenders Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius.

In an interview, Feldman described the emotions that testosterone and weight-cutting can bring up. Although the scuffle was intense, the 54-year-old did not seem surprised and appreciated such interactions as it is essential for promoting the event.

In an interview with journalist Patricia Duong following the ceremonial weigh-ins, he said:

Look. Anytime you get two guys who got a lot of testosterone, they're cutting weight, they're excited about the fight, you know, you're gonna get that. When we get it, and it doesn't go really bad, It's good viral moments for promotion. So, I liked it. I thought it was a great, great weigh-in and I'm really happy with it.

Check out David Feldman's comments below:

