"Bro didn’t come here to kill everybody" - 'Borz' Khamzat Maaev handed first MMA defeat at BRAVE CF, fans react

Khamzat has tasted defeat in MMA but it's Khamzat Maaev, not Chimaev.

Khamzat Maaev has been finished under the BRAVE CF by Nika Kupravishvili by ground and pound in the second round.

X users had a lot to say about the Brave CF 79 fight today and comparisons to UFCs Khamzat Chimaev abonded. Some used their tweet space to make references to a Chimaev catchphrase such as @sojo___ bro who said:

"didn’t come here to kill everybody 💔"

Another ' Borz' catchphrase was invoked by @StackedMMA who stated:

""I SAVE EVERYBODY, PRAISE CHRIST""

Some used broader meme language for this post like @BenTheBaneDavis who quipped:

"nature is healing"

The Chimaev and Maaev comparisons between the Khamzats continued by @JrShams who said:

"There was a defect in that clone😂"

The duplicate discourse continued in this X thread by @TheWyllieScott who stated:

"One of the Khamzat clones has failed!?!?!?!"

Some used this to position UFC's Khamzat Chimaev at the top of the Khamzat hierarchy. This came across from @lefthookcrozz who quipped:

"Khamzat would never"

Check out the Grabaka Hitman clip on Khamzat Maaev's first MMA loss below:

Expand Tweet

Khamzat Maaev and his MMA resume so far

Maaev has had a handful of professional mixed martial arts bouts so far and was riding a four-fight winning streak as a pro before this initial blemish on his record.

Khamzat Maaev has a one hundred percent finishing rate across all of his pro MMA wins, with a mix of submissions and striking-based stoppages to his credit.

He debuted as a pro in September 2020 and dispatched Lechi Mumadov via first-round TKO at ACM 1. In his sophomore outing, Maaev secured another first-round KO and did so over Jusbek Altyn Uulu at FFC: Grand Prix 18+ in March 2021.

From there, Maaev did not compete in mixed martial arts for the entirety of 2022.

His 2023 campaign before this setback saw him secure a 79-second guillotine choke and a forty-one-second KO. These went down in January and June over Tagir Magomedov and Elie Farah, respectively.

Maaev's loss marked his sophomore bout under the Brave banner. Maaev and Khamzat Chimaev have trained together in the past. The pair of pugilists dig so before the latter's UFC return fight that saw him defeat Kamaru Usman on points in the Fall at UFC 294.