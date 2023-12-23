“Bro has had enough” - Conor McGregor’s animated conversation with Turki Alalshikh leaves Cristiano Ronaldo sandwiched in between, fans react

Of the many celebrities in attendance at the Day of Reckoning boxing event, Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo gained the most attention.

However, though the two superstar celebrities sat next to each other ringside, many ridiculed the interactions between the athletes. A clearly excited McGregor approached the football star with enthusiasm that was not returned for much of the night.

McGregor would later take part in a conversation with Turki Alalshikh, who was seated on the other side of Ronaldo. Though the conversation appeared to interest the two parties involved, Ronaldo remained seated between the two with an emotionless expression.

Expand Tweet

Fans did not hold back their reactions on social media, chuckling at the bored response Ronaldo displayed. Many claimed that the Portuguese football player was 'tired' of McGregor and uninterested.

One fan commented that Ronaldo had 'enough' of the Irish martial artist, saying:

"Bro has had enough 😭"

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted with similar comments, writing:

"Yeah his face says it all"

"I'll gladly take his seat"

"McGregor yapping like always"

"He was like bro its hella seats in here why did you sit by me"

"Ronaldo prob has no idea what he saying"

Though the 38-year-old footballer was portrayed on X as unenthusiastic for most of the night, the two did share a few happy moments, including comparing watches.

View more fan reactions to Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo's interactions at the Day of Reckoning below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo on X [via @happypunch on X]

Who else was at the Day of Reckoning boxing event?

Aside from Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo, many other combat sports fans were in attendance for the final major boxing event of 2023.

Taking place in Saudi Arabia, the Day of Reckoning event was headlined by heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin. The card also featured Deontay Wilder, Dmitry Bivol, Daniel Dubois, and Joseph Parker.

Supporting the big night, the celebrities in the building included Tony Bellew, Chris Eubank Jr., and Devin Haney.

Expand Tweet

With the event being on DAZN pay-per-view on a day without a UFC event, many also viewed the highly anticipated card from around the world.