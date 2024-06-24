"Bro is going to get smashed" - Fans concerned as Mike Perry drops sparring session footage ahead of Jake Paul fight

With Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Mike Perry just weeks away, concern has emerged among fans regarding Perry's boxing skills. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was initially scheduled to face Mike Tyson in a much-anticipated match.

However, Tyson's health issues led to a postponement, with Perry stepping in as the new opponent for the July 20 event.

To hype up the fight, Perry recently released sparring footage on social media. However, the video has sparked worry among fans who believe his striking technique may not be enough against Paul, who has been steadily improving in his professional boxing career. Comments flooded the section, expressing concern about Perry's boxing fundamentals.

Highlighting the perceived lack of proper boxing form in Perry's punches, one fan wrote:

"Bro is going to get smashed unfortunately. Those are NOT punches thrown by an experienced boxer. These MMA guys have no clue how to punch properly."

"Ngl you about to lose"

"Keep your hands up and throw form your chin not your shoulders."

While known for his knockout power in MMA, Perry's experience primarily lies in the octagon, where the rules allow for a wider variety of strikes. It remains to be seen whether Perry can adapt his MMA striking to the finer points of professional boxing in such a short time frame.

BKFC boss sees opportunity in Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry bout

BKFC boss Dave Feldman sees the upcoming boxing match between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and BKFC fighter Mike Perry as a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Feldman acknowledged that allowing Perry to fight outside BKFC is a rare exception. However, he believes the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

Appearing in an interview with MMA Today, Feldman said:

''He [Perry] was allowed one fight. This is the fight we're giving... If he goes out, beats and knocks out Jake Paul, man what does that do for his career right. So I just thought he had an opportunity to catch a really good bag here and who am I to tell him that, I'm not gonna let him cash in on an opportunity...I thought it was a good opportunity for us, for the brand, and for him."

