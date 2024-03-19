"Bro is doing the job of American president" - Fans react to Andrew Tate's global charity pledge during holy month of Ramadan

Andrew Tate has become known for his outspoken stances on a wide variety of issues, leading to increased popularity on social media despite the controversy surrounding him, including multiple arrests on charges of alleged human trafficking and sexual assault.

The former kickboxer recently took to X to pledge to feed orphans during Ramadan. The social media personality posted on Monday, stating:

"I will be feeding orphans globally every single day of Ramadan. See our charity work here: @tatepledge"

His fans responded by praising him for his efforts. @pulte believes his pledge should be reported on:

"Awesome. This should be reported on."

@alphamen111 discussed the meaning of Ramadan and how Tate is embodying that:

"Ramadan is a time of reflection and giving, and there is no better way to embody the spirit of this holy month than by providing for those who are most in need."

@rm_uzzy falsely claimed that feeding orphans globally is the job of the American President:

"Bro is doing the Job of America president 😭😭"

@comrade_trip stated:

"This is what an honorable man does. May blessings come to your way🙏"

Sean Strickland advises fans to stop looking up to Andrew Tate

Sean Strickland has not shied away from sharing his opinion on a wide variety of issues. The former UFC middleweight champion once advised fans to stop looking up to Andrew Tate, stating:

"Andrew Tate is the definition of a POS. Literal human embodiment of a bag of s**t....... Yall need to stop looking up to this human POS......"

Strickland later appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he called Tate out once again, labeling him a con artist. He accused the former kickboxer of scamming his fans out of large sums of money.

