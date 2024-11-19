“Bro, let’s be honest” - Fabricio Andrade on how an MMA fight would go against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil lost a kickboxing match to former two-sport, two-division world champion Jonathan Haggerty last year. But the Tiger Muay Thai star says that if 'The General' wants to try his luck in MMA, it will not go well for him.

Haggerty has called out Andrade multiple times to a bantamweight MMA match. The Englishman believes he can defeat 'Wonder Boy' and take his gold. But Andrade says Haggerty is no match for him in the all-encompassing sport.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nic Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview during ONE 169: Malykhin vs. 'Reug Reug' on Prime Video fight week, Andrade laid down the gauntlet.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"Bro, let’s be honest. I’m going to take him down, and I’m going to ground-and-pound the [expletive] out of him."

Andrade was in town to show support for now-former heavyweight MMA king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin, who surrendered his gold to Senegal's Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane in the evening's main event.

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. 'Reug Reug' on Prime Video took place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, Nov. 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Fabricio Andrade returns to defend gold against Kwon Won Il in world title rematch at ONE 170 on Prime Video

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is ready to make his highly anticipated return to action, this time to defend his ONE bantamweight MMA world title against former adversary 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il of South Korea.

The two lock horns at ONE 170 on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Jan. 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade's next fight.

