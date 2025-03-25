"Bro literally the real Iron Man" - Fans feel the sheer power Rodtang unleashed in his iconic one-shot KO of Takeru

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is best known for his ability to withstand an impressive amount of offense from his opponents. However, he reminded fans of his power when he battled Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

'The Iron Man' fought the hometown hero in front of his adoring fans at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, in a flyweight kickboxing bout worthy of closing out the superb 13-fight card.

In a shocking turn of events, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion landed two crunching left hooks that led to Takeru's demise at the 1:20 mark of the opening round.

Watch Rodtang celebrate his victory in a video shared by ONE on Instagram:

The Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate's offensive masterclass had fans in disbelief, which they shared in the comments section:

"Bro just need 20sec for knock out😭 bro literally the real iron man🔥"

"That was one of the craziest things I've ever seen in a ring."

"My guy Rodtang didn't even break a sweat, the walkouts lasted longer than the actual fight 😭"

"This Rodtang guy is the Thai final boss 😂"

"The real iron man 👏🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang surprised with his own handiwork at ONE 172

No one could have predicted that Rodtang would put away 'The Natural Born Krusher' so quickly in their much-anticipated exchange of leather at ONE 172, including the 27-year-old superstar himself.

He said as much during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

"What I think about Takeru, since Takeru joined ONE Championship. I've been watching Takeru. I know that Takeru is a K1 champion, and he is one of the best. Takeru has never given up spirit. He's one of the best in the world, and I feel like this fight should have lasted longer."

Watch the entire press conference below:

