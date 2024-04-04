"Bro is a movie star" - Fans get excited as Dustin Poirier posts collab promo of Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man'

Dustin Poirier recently took to Instagram to post a special collaboration promo for Dev Patel's upcoming action thriller 'Monkey Man', sending fans into a frenzy.

'Monkey Man' marks Patel's directorial debut and revolves around an underground fighter who wages war against oppressive elites and corrupt leaders. Given that the film's main protagonist is known for dishing out violence, it's no surprise that the promoters decided to rope Poirier in to help market the movie.

In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram handle, 'The Diamond' can be seen acting in parallel to scenes from the film. He also voices a message reflecting the courage and grit required for the fight to make dreams a reality.

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan referenced Poirier's longtime rival Conor McGregor's debut movie 'Road House' and wrote:

"Yo, f**k the 'Road House' movie."

Another fan lauded the Louisiana native's performance in the film promo and wrote:

"Bro is a movie star and ain't even been in a movie yet."

One user wrote:

"Dustin would make a better movie star than Conor."

Check out some more reactions below:

Is Dustin Poirier starring in Dev Patel's Hollywood directorial debut 'Monkey Man'?

Dustin Poirier is among the most popular UFC stars today. The lightweight contender is known for his slick boxing skills and is widely considered one of the most entertaining fighters to watch. He has also delivered numerous memorable performances inside the octagon.

Poirier is coming off an incredible second-round knockout victory over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, redeeming his BMF title loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last year. He's now targeting a fight against Islam Makhachev in a bid to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Given that Poirier's been busy training for fights and focusing on getting back into the 155-pound title picture, it's improbable that he found the time to make an appearance in the 'Monkey Man' movie.

Per IMDB, Poirier isn't a part of the main cast, and his recent Instagram post promoting the film mentions that it is a paid partnership with @monkeymanmovie. Given the information available, Poirier is unlikely to be a part of the movie itself. However, he may be involved in the marketing and promotion efforts.

