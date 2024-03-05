“Bro please stay away from that family” - Francis Ngannou’s unexpected reaction to Kim Kardashian’s “miss u” post sparks social media abuzz

Fans reacted after Francis Ngannou shared an unexpected reaction to Kim Kardashian's social media post, which led to quite the response.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is currently in Saudi Arabia, where he will be fighting Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight boxing clash billed as 'Knockout Chaos', but that doesn't mean he is off his social media. Kardashian recently uploaded a photo along with a caption that wasn't directed towards anybody in particular. She wrote:

"Miss u"

'The Predator' had a surprising and hilarious reaction as he shared a photo that inquired whether she was referring to him:

Kardashian's tweet and Ngannou's reaction [Image courtesy: @francis_ngannou - X]

Ngannou's tweet sparked a reaction from fans in the comment section as they mentioned that the PFL star should focus on his boxing match against 'AJ' rather than devoting his time to social media.

Meanwhile, others commented that the former UFC heavyweight champion-turned-boxer should stay clear of the Kardashian family by insinuating that it will have a negative effect on his career. Fans wrote:

"Brother please stay away from that family."

"I like you Francis, so take my advice: run, run for your dear life."

"Get your head in the damn game Francis, it's fight week!"

Fan reaction tweets regarding Ngannou's response to Kardashian [Image courtesy: @francis_ngannou - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Kardashian responds to Ngannou's tweet as it would certainly send the MMA community abuzz.

Brendan Schaub weighs in on Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou and whether the former UFC heavyweight champion is capable of shocking the boxing world once again against another top heavyweight boxer.

The former TUF runner-up uploaded a video to his X account and analyzed the upcoming heavyweight clash. He noted that Ngannou was able to deal with Tyson Fury and mentioned that Joshua is a much more favorable matchup for him. He said:

"Francis [Ngannou] went through that [Tyson Fury] nightmare. Anthony Joshua, less of a nightmare...But the element of surprise is gone, so there's a lot of variables in this but what I will say if somebody's willing to engage with Francis Ngannou, you're willing to engage and trade shots with him, I'll take Francis.He's gonna knock you out."

Expand Tweet