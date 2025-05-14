"Bro has been practicing on brick" - Fans feel the insane pain Alibeg Rasulov dealt former lightweight MMA champ in Bangkok clash

Turkish destroyer Alibeg Rasulov immediately made a name for himself in ONE Championship when he made easy work of former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon in his July 2024 promotional debut. Because many fans were unfamiliar with his handiwork, some believed Ok would have an easy night inside the circle.

Ad

Rasulov made sure they regretted underestimating him midway through the fourth round when he opened a massive cut above the South Korean star's left eye courtesy of a slicing elbow in the clinch.

Watch the entire sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sensing momentum was on his side, the Hyperion Fighters product continued the onslaught well into the fifth round to take home the unanimous decision victory.

Fans shared their reactions to the elbow strike in the comments section, writing:

"Bro has been practicing on brick with elbow strikes."

"OK wasn't OK with that elbow 🗡️🩸😬"

"Google where to get the tungsten surgery in the elbow."

Ad

"OMG. I think I could see some brain 🧠. But there's nothing a would plaster can't fix. 😂😂😂"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Alibeg Rasulov set for action-packed encounter at ONE Fight Night 32

Alibeg Rasulov's destructive power will again be in the spotlight when he trades leather with Maurice Abevi in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

Ad

The 32-year-old will need to be at his absolute best as Abevi enters their lightweight MMA showdown on a three-fight winning streak. The 25-year-old Swiss standout is coming off a first-round stoppage of Samat Mamedov in January.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.