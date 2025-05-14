"Bro has been practicing on brick" - Fans feel the insane pain Alibeg Rasulov dealt former lightweight MMA champ in Bangkok clash

Turkish destroyer Alibeg Rasulov immediately made a name for himself in ONE Championship when he made easy work of former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon in his July 2024 promotional debut. Because many fans were unfamiliar with his handiwork, some believed Ok would have an easy night inside the circle.
Rasulov made sure they regretted underestimating him midway through the fourth round when he opened a massive cut above the South Korean star's left eye courtesy of a slicing elbow in the clinch.
Watch the entire sequence below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Sensing momentum was on his side, the Hyperion Fighters product continued the onslaught well into the fifth round to take home the unanimous decision victory.
Fans shared their reactions to the elbow strike in the comments section, writing:
"Bro has been practicing on brick with elbow strikes."
"OK wasn't OK with that elbow 🗡️🩸😬"
"Google where to get the tungsten surgery in the elbow."
"OMG. I think I could see some brain 🧠. But there's nothing a would plaster can't fix. 😂😂😂"
Alibeg Rasulov set for action-packed encounter at ONE Fight Night 32
Alibeg Rasulov's destructive power will again be in the spotlight when he trades leather with Maurice Abevi in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.
The 32-year-old will need to be at his absolute best as Abevi enters their lightweight MMA showdown on a three-fight winning streak. The 25-year-old Swiss standout is coming off a first-round stoppage of Samat Mamedov in January.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.